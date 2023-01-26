New Suit

Associated Industries Insurance, an AmTrust company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kennedys, names FONA International and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation filed by FONA employees claiming that they developed lung disease and incurred other injuries due to exposure to toxins. The case is 1:23-cv-00498, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. FONA International, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 6:37 PM