Associated Industries Insurance, an AmTrust Financial Services company, filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Ropers Majeski P.C., names Dordick Law and other claimants in connection with an underlying legal malpractice lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-06105, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc., v. Dordick Law Corporation, a California corporation et al.

July 27, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.,

Plaintiffs

Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley

defendants

Dordick Law Corporation, a California corporation

Keith Griffin

Wayne Ball

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute