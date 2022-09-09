New Suit

Associated Industries Insurance, a subsidiary of AmTrust, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against law firm Dillon Miller Ahuja & Boss on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Nielsen Katibah, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against underlying legal malpractice claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01364, Associated Industries Insurance Co. Inc. v. Dillon Miller Ahuja & Boss LLP et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 8:28 PM