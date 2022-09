New Suit - Antitrust

Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in Montana District Court. The court action, brought by Garlington, Lohn & Robinson and other counsel, alleges price-fixing in the beef market on behalf of Publix and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00090, Associated Grocers of the South et al v. Cargill, Inc. et al.