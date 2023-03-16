New Suit - Contract

Ukraine International Airlines, whose flights have been periodically cancelled over the past year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was sued by AEG Fuels on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for breach of contract. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, seeks nearly $400,000 in allegedly unpaid invoices for aviation fuel and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21036, Associated Energy Group LLC v. Ukraine International Airlines PJSC.

Energy

March 16, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Associated Energy Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Ukraine International Airlines Pjsc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract