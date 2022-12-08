New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Angolan Air Force and the Republic of Angola on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Associated Energy Group LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to pay Associated Energy over $500,000 for the delivery of aviation fuel and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23981, Associated Energy Group, LLC v. Republic of Angola et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 08, 2022, 6:20 AM