New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan Air Force. The suit, filed on behalf of Associated Energy Group, seeks $53,000 from the Sri Lankan Air Force for the delivery of aviation fuel and services by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21030, Associated Energy Group, LLC v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka et al.

Government

March 16, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Associated Energy Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Air Force

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract