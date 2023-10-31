Associate Support Shortages Are Driving Valuable Partner Dep...

News From Law.com

A lack of associate support has long been a reason for partners to consider a lateral move. During the pandemic, many partners clamored for more robust associate teams. And for many years, partners in less prioritized practice areas have departed to find better support. Earlier this year, partners said a lack of support to build their practice was the third most likely reason they'd leave a firm, just behind a lack of confidence in a firm's management or strategy and compensation, according to the 2023 Lateral Partner Satisfaction Survey from Major, Lindsey & Africa. At the same time, the top reason partners said they chose their new firm was its perceived ability to support and elevate their practice. Those concerns clearly aren't new, and yet more recent observations from legal recruiters reveal that the number of partners falling into that third bucket may be growing as firms struggle to provide partners with adequate associate support.

Legal Services

October 31, 2023, 12:32 PM

nature of claim: /