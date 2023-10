News From Law.com

Over twice as many Philadelphia associates switched firms in the third quarter than partners, according to data gathered by Decipher. The city's legal marketplace saw 79 associates make moves in the third quarter compared to only 34 partners, with both partner and associate moves remaining elevated above pre-pandemic levels despite decreasing year-over-year.

Legal Services

October 26, 2023, 1:42 PM

nature of claim: /