Associate Lateral Moves Drop 66% As Firms Pivot To Partner-F...

News From Law.com

Associate lateral moves have been diminished by two-thirds in 2023's first quarter compared to the same time last year—1,551 versus 4,547, data gathered by Decipher Investigative Intelligence shows. While partner moves have trended downward from last year by 15%, 1,402 from 1,653, the first quarter of this year was the second busiest first-quarter for partner moves since 2017, whereas associate moves are fewer than in any of the first quarters since the same year, Decipher's data shows. The divergence in lateral activity between lawyer tiers suggests a hiring strategy focused on rainmaking partners at a time of financial constraint, industry analysts said.

April 21, 2023, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /