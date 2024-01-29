Associate Finally Joins Abraham Watkins, 5 Years After His M...

News From Law.com

Trial lawyer Efrain Gonzalez Jr. has joined Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner as an associate in Houston, nearly five years after USA Gymnastics, a client of his former firm, blocked his move by refusing to waive a conflict of interest. Unable to join Abraham Watkins in 2018, Gonzalez launched his own firm, but his circuitous career path led him back to the plaintiffs' firm last year after name partner Brant Stogner encouraged him to consider it. Gonzalez joined Abraham Watkins in July, but the firm just announced it this month.

Legal Services

January 29, 2024, 12:49 PM

nature of claim: /