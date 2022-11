News From Law.com

Driven by increased demand in its key practice areas, Southeast law firm Burr & Forman has expanded its first-year associate class while adding several lateral lawyers this fall. Still, the firm's leader said Burr & Forman will continue to remain cautious to avoid over-hiring and may "repurpose" associates into other practice areas if work slows down.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 3:50 PM