News From Law.com

A major New Jersey personal injury firm is now facing two wrongful termination suits linked to allegations of sexual harassment and legal malpractice in the firm. Alphonse Petracco is the second attorney to claim Ginarte Gonzalez & Winograd of Newark fired him because he allegedly called attention to a mishandled workers' compensation case and encouraged a female paralegal to report allegedly inappropriate touching by a partner in the firm.

Legal Services

January 29, 2024, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /