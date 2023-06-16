New Suit - Environmental

Goodwin Procter filed a lawsuit Friday in California Eastern District Court targeting the State of California in connection with the 'In-Use Locomotive Regulation' introduced by the California Air Resources Board in late April. The suit, brought on behalf of the Association of American Railroads and the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, asserts that the regulation is not feasible, as it requires railroads to apportion billions of dollars toward initiatives which are disproportionate with the fact that freight rail accounts for less than 2% of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. The case is 2:23-cv-01154, Assoc. of American Railroads et al v. Randolph et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 16, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association

Association of American Railroads

Goodwin Procter

defendants

Bill Quirk

Davina Hurt

Dean Florez

Diane Takvorian

Eduardo Garcia

Eric Guerra

Gideon Kracov

Hector De La Torre

Henry Stern

John Eisenhunt

John R. Balmes

Liane M. Randolph

Nora Vargas

Rob Bonta

Steven S. Cliff

Susan Shaheen

Tania Pacheco-Werner

V. Manual Perez

nature of claim: 890/