Goodwin Procter filed a lawsuit Friday in California Eastern District Court targeting the State of California in connection with the 'In-Use Locomotive Regulation' introduced by the California Air Resources Board in late April. The suit, brought on behalf of the Association of American Railroads and the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, asserts that the regulation is not feasible, as it requires railroads to apportion billions of dollars toward initiatives which are disproportionate with the fact that freight rail accounts for less than 2% of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. The case is 2:23-cv-01154, Assoc. of American Railroads et al v. Randolph et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
June 16, 2023, 7:38 PM