Who Got The Work

Todd Gale of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Harley-Davidson in a pending antitrust class action challenging the company's warranty policy for its motorcycles. The action, filed Nov. 3 in Illinois Northern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, accuses Harley-Davidson of using monopoly power to force motorcycle owners to use its compatible branded parts for repairs or risk losing warranty coverage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:22-cv-06068, Assise et al v. Harley-Davidson Inc.

Automotive

December 19, 2022, 4:37 AM