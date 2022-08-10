New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Harley-Davidson was hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court challenging the company's warranty policy for its motorcycles. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, accuses Harley-Davidson of using monopoly power to force motorcycle owners to use its compatible branded parts for repairs or risk losing warranty coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00913, Assise et al v. Harley-Davidson Inc.

Automotive

August 10, 2022, 8:08 AM