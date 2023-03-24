Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination and defamation lawsuit against the Cuyahoga Community College District and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Joseph Bancsi on behalf of a faculty member who claims she was falsely accused of supporting racism and white supremacy at a school colloquium, causing an environment of hostility and making her the subject of an internal investigation. The plaintiff asserts that her professional reputation has been damaged, and seeks reimbursement for having to retain legal counsel. The case is 1:23-cv-00629, Assily v. Cuyahoga Community College District et al.

Ohio

March 24, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Rania Assily

Plaintiffs

Joseph Bancsi

defendants

Alexander Johnson

Benjamin Smith

Cuyahoga Community College District

Derrick Williams

Kimberly Johnson

Megan Estes

Vincent Briley

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation