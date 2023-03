New Suit

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was sued by Mustapha Assi on Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Duane Morris and Nixon Peabody, seeks any records pertaining to the plaintiff, who has allegedly experienced difficulties traveling after being placed under heightened governmental inspection for unknown reasons. The case is 1:23-cv-00668, Assi v. U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Government

March 10, 2023, 7:02 PM