New Suit - Employment Class Action

Cake Mortgage Corp. d/b/a Millennial Home Lending was hit with an overtime class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of current and former mortgage loan officers, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06758, Assi v. Cake Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2022, 6:19 PM