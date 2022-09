New Suit - Employment Class Action

LenderFi, a web-based mortgage lender, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06786, Assi et al. v. LenderFi Inc.

California

September 21, 2022, 2:55 PM