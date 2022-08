New Suit - Product Liability

Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in South Carolina District Court. The court action was filed by Motley Rice and Johnson Toal & Battiste on behalf of James M. Assey and Joan P. Assey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02647, Assey et al v. Honda Motor Company, Ltd et al.