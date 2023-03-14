Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against ADP to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Renne Law on behalf of Asset R Inc., Corey Cox and Bryanna Cox, alleges that former business partner Stephanie Findley, who owned less than one percent of Asset R, opened an ADP account in the company's name, then later stopped making payroll and blocked the Coxes from accessing the account. According to the complaint, ADP was negligent in failing to check whether Findley had authority to open and manage the ADP account on behalf of the company. The case is 4:23-cv-00929, Asset R Inc. et al. v. ADP Inc.

Business Services

March 14, 2023, 4:41 PM