Assessing the Denial of Mark Meadows Attempt at Removal | La...

Last Friday, Judge Steve Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia denied Mark Meadows' effort to remove the criminal charges against him in the Georgia state election-fraud case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Meadows has already appealed that decision. And appeal he should have: An attempt to remove a criminal prosecution under the federal officer removal statute is rare, and the proper standard is elusive.

District of Columbia

September 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

