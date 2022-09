News From Law.com

Less than a month after losing in the Democratic primary for a Bronx state Senate seat, Miguelina Camilo has landed on her feet as counsel to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Heastie, who endorsed Camilo's primary run, as did the Bronx Democratic Party, announced the appointment as one of four staff additions.

New York

September 19, 2022, 12:11 PM