Five legislative bills that would significantly impact New York judges will be considered by the Assembly Judiciary Committee in the coming weeks, its chairman, Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, said. Already passed in the Senate, the bills were shelved in the Assembly committee during the scheduled legislative session—but lawmakers are expected to reconvene on the call of Assembly and Senate leaders.

June 14, 2023, 4:36 PM

