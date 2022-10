New Suit - Employment

Walgreens Boots Alliance was sued Monday in Illinois Central District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Baker Baker & Krajewski LLC on behalf of a former store manager who alleges that he was terminated without justification after 35 years and replaced by a younger employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03222, Assalley v. Walgreen's, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 24, 2022, 6:54 PM