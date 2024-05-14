Hawaiian Electric Industries has retained Cades Schutte LLP partners C. Michael Heihre, Michi Momose and Lisa K. Swartzfager to fend off a pending shareholder lawsuit. The action, filed April 8 in Hawaii District Court by attorney Carl M. Varady; Robbins LLP; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and RM Law on behalf of George Assad, accuses the defendants of making false and misleading statements about the inadequacy of the company's wildfire prevention and safety protocols, which allegedly placed Maui at 'heightened risk' of wildfires. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Micah W.J. Smith, is 1:24-cv-00164, Assad v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
Energy
May 14, 2024, 12:12 PM