Who Got The Work

Hawaiian Electric Industries has retained Cades Schutte LLP partners C. Michael Heihre, Michi Momose and Lisa K. Swartzfager to fend off a pending shareholder lawsuit. The action, filed April 8 in Hawaii District Court by attorney Carl M. Varady; Robbins LLP; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and RM Law on behalf of George Assad, accuses the defendants of making false and misleading statements about the inadequacy of the company's wildfire prevention and safety protocols, which allegedly placed Maui at 'heightened risk' of wildfires. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Micah W.J. Smith, is 1:24-cv-00164, Assad v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Energy

May 14, 2024, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

George Assad

Plaintiffs

Robbins LLP

Pauahi Tower

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Alana Kobayashi Pakkala

Celeste A. Connors

Constance H. Lau

Elisia K. Flores

Eva T. Zlotnicka

Gregory C. Hazelton

James A. Ajello

Jeffrey N. Watanabe

Keith P. Russell

Kelvin H. Taketa

Kevin M. Burke

Mary E. Kipp

Mary G. Powell

Micah A. Kane

Michael J. Kennedy

Paul K. Ito

Peggy Y. Fowler

Richard J. Dahl

Scott W.H. Seu

Shelee M.T. Kimura

Tayne S.Y. Sekimura

Thomas B. Fargo

Timothy E. Johns

Toby B. Taniguchi

William James Scilacci, Jr.

Yoko Otani

defendant counsels

Cades Schutte

Case Schutte LLP

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims