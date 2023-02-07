New Suit - Patent

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Assa Abloy Global Solutions Inc. The suit, which names Liberty Access Technologies Licensing LLC, asserts three patents for mobile key technology made for hotel doors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00756, Assa Abloy Global Solutions, Inc. v. Liberty Access Technologies Licensing LLC.

Technology

February 07, 2023, 4:59 PM