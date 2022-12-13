New Suit - Contract

Vedder Price filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit targeting Reliance Test & Technology Tuesday in Maryland District Court in connection with the company's $1 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force. The suit was brought on behalf of former subcontractor ASRC Communications, which accuses Reliance of 'stealing' its share of the work by terminating the subcontract, which was supposed to last over a decade, after just three-and-a-half years. ASRC claims over $2 million in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-03201, ASRC Communications, Ltd. v. Reliance Test & Technology, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

December 13, 2022, 1:06 PM