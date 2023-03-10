New Suit - Employment

Stewart Information Services, a real estate services company, was sued Friday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of an operations manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01364, Asquith, II v. Propertyinfo Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 10, 2023, 6:24 PM