New Suit - Patent

BMW of North America was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a patent for the meta-configuration of profiles that contain driver preferences including seat position and audio settings, was brought by Budo Law on behalf of Aspiration Innovations Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00583, Aspiration Innovations, Inc. v. BMW of North America, LLC.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 12:38 PM