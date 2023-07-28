New Suit - Insurance

Cozen O'Connor filed a complaint for declaratory judgment centered on underlying wrongful death litigation alleging excessive force Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Aspen Specialty Insurance, names the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Facility, the estate of Jorge Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez and other claimants in connection with a 2020 incident which was reported in the national news. The case is 4:23-cv-02778, Aspen Specialty Insurance Company v. Allied Healthcare Providers of Hidalgo County, TX et al.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Aspen Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Allied Healthcare Providers of Hidalgo County, TX

Anita Mancha, Lvn

Elda Rodriguez, Lvn

Hidalgo County Adult Detention Facility-Infirmary

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute