Kevin Hess, Nicholas Mathews and Jonathan Powers from McKool Smith have stepped in to represent AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 10 in Texas Eastern District Court by Womble Bond Dickinson and Findlay Craft on behalf of Aspen Networks, asserts a single patent related to a method of increasing the reliability of data transmission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, is 2:23-cv-00476, Aspen Networks, Inc. v. At&T Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
November 24, 2023, 5:51 AM