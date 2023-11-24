Who Got The Work

Kevin Hess, Nicholas Mathews and Jonathan Powers from McKool Smith have stepped in to represent AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 10 in Texas Eastern District Court by Womble Bond Dickinson and Findlay Craft on behalf of Aspen Networks, asserts a single patent related to a method of increasing the reliability of data transmission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, is 2:23-cv-00476, Aspen Networks, Inc. v. At&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

November 24, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Aspen Networks, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Findlay Craft

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

At&T Inc.

At&T Mobility, LLC

defendant counsels

McKool Smith

The Dacus Firm, PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims