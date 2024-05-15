Who Got The Work

Gary Lipkin, Michelle Streifthau-Livizos and Devan McCarrie from Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in to represent Practice Hospitality and Bashar Wali in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed March 15 in Delaware District Court by Richards, Layton & Finger and Paul Hastings on behalf of Aspen Lodging Group d/b/a Provenance Hotels, accuses the defendants of making false misrepresentations concerning the parties responsible for the development and management of 21 valuable hotel properties throughout the U.S. The suit contends that the defendants claimed that the hotels were their properties, although they were made aware that the hotels actually belong to Provenance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00343, Aspen Lodging Group, LLC v. Practice Hospitality, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 15, 2024, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Aspen Lodging Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Richards, Layton & Finger

defendants

Bashar Wali

Practice Hospitality, LLC

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims