Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Aspen American Insurance Co. The suit, against Dual Commercial LLC doing business as Dual Specialty Underwriters, seeks to declare that Dual is obligated to indemnify and defend Aspen in an underlying arbitration action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03542, Aspen American Insurance Company v. Dual Commercial LLC.

April 28, 2023, 6:50 AM

Aspen American Insurance Company

Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan

Dual Commercial LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract