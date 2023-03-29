New Suit

Brasscraft Manufacturing Co., a Masco company, and other defendants were sued in Massachusetts District Court on Wednesday. The case, brought by Loftus & Loftus on behalf of Aspen American Insurance, as subrogee of Po Po Isa Chui M.D., arises from a faulty water supply valve that led to significant water damage to a property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10679, Aspen American Insurance Company et al v. BrassCraft Manufacturing Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Aspen American Insurance Company

Robert Maloney

Loftus & Loftuspc

defendants

BrassCraft Manufacturing Company

1051 Beacon Street Condominium Trust

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct