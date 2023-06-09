New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Aspen American Insurance Co., as subrogee of 31st Street Zef LLC. The complaint, over water damage arising from an allegedly negligent fire pump controller test, pursues claims against Allstate Sprinkler LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04850, Aspen American Insurance Company as subrogee of 31st Street Zef LLC v. Allstate Sprinkler, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 09, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Aspen American Insurance Company as subrogee of 31st Street Zef LLC

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Allstate Sprinkler, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct