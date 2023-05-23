Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Warner Media, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate, to California Central District Court. The complaint, which seeks to recover expenses for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by the Law Office of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Amine Asmerom, Emergency Surgical Assistant and Emsurgcare. The case is 2:23-cv-03941, Asmerom et al v. Warner Media, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 23, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Amine Asmerom

Emergency Surgical Assistant

Emsurgcare

defendants

Warner Media, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations