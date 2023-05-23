Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Warner Media, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate, to California Central District Court. The complaint, which seeks to recover expenses for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by the Law Office of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Amine Asmerom, Emergency Surgical Assistant and Emsurgcare. The case is 2:23-cv-03941, Asmerom et al v. Warner Media, LLC.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
May 23, 2023, 5:06 AM