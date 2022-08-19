New Suit - Employment

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Thursday in Arizona District Court on behalf of semiconductor processing equipment maker ASM America. The suit takes aim at former ASM vice president Bok-Heon Kim for allegedly intending to breach a noncompete agreement by announcing he is going to work for competitor Applied Materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01400, ASM America Incorporated v. Kim.

Arizona

August 19, 2022, 3:44 PM