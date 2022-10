New Suit - Contract

Brewery equipment provider Brewfab LLC was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial on behalf of the Aslin Beer Company, accuses the defendant of installing an inoperable automated brewing system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02395, Aslin Beer Co. LLC v. Brewfab LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 19, 2022, 12:16 PM