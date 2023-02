Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Meridian Security Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for damage claims arising from Winter Storm Uri, was filed pro se by Johnetta Askew Hunt. The case is 3:23-cv-00441, Askew Hunt v. Meridian Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 12:47 PM