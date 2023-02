New Suit - Patent

Snap Inc., the creator of messaging app Snapchat, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The court action was brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of Ask Sydney LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00114, Ask Sydney, LLC v. Snap LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 13, 2023, 3:46 PM