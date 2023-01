Breaking News From Law.com International

Asia-based law firms have continued to perform strongly in annual rankings of Asia M&A legal advisers, according to the latest data from Refinitiv. Of 25 law firms ranked by the total value of completed deals in Asia excluding Japan in 2022, 12 are Asia-based, eight are U.S.-headquartered and four are the usual suspects of British firms.

Legal Services

January 26, 2023, 2:42 PM