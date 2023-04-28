Who Got The Work

Vanessa L. Miller and Anna H. Cumming of Foley & Lardner have entered appearances for Yazaki North America Inc., a hybrid and electronic vehicles components manufacturer, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed March 14 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Bodman on behalf of Asia Corporation Ltd., accuses Yazaki of unilateral terminating an agreement to provide on-site engineering design and development services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:23-cv-10595, Asia Corporation, Ltd v. Yazaki North America, Inc.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Asia Corporation, Ltd

Plaintiffs

Bodman

defendants

Yazaki North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract