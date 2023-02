New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court against Loving Hand Moving and Storage and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of ASI Lloyd's, which claims fire damage to insured's personal property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00177, ASI Lloyds, as subrogee of Thomas and Samil St. Onge v. Loving Hand Moving and Storage, LLC et al.

Property & Casualty

February 14, 2023, 6:54 PM