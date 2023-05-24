Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cipriani & Werner and Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads on Tuesday removed a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit against Aziyo Biologics Inc., medical device company Medtronic and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Ross Feller Casey on behalf of the Estate of Nicole Ashworth, accuses Aziyo of negligently manufacturing a lot of 'FiberCel' Viable Bone Matrix products that were contaminated with tuberculosis and used in Ashworth's back surgery. The lot was recalled in June 2021. The case is 2:23-cv-01958, Ashworth v. Eurofins Donor & Product Testing, Inc., F/K/A Eurofins Vrl et al.

Health Care

May 24, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Ashworth

Plaintiffs

Ross Feller Casey

defendants

Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA, Inc.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

David Lamborn, D.O.

Eurofins Donor & Product Testing, Inc., F/K/A Eurofins Vrl

Spinalgraft Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Cipriani & Werner

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims