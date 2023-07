New Suit - Real Property

Maynard Nexsen filed a lawsuit Friday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Ashton Charleston Residential LLC. The suit, over claims related to real property, targets Dorchester County and Dorchester County Council. The case is 2:23-cv-03373, Ashton Charleston Residential LLC v. Dorchester County et al.

Real Estate

July 14, 2023, 6:35 PM

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC

Nexsen Pruet

Maynard Nexsen

Dorchester County

Dorchester County Council

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property