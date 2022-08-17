New Suit - Securities Class Action

Miniso Group Holding Ltd., a China-based retail chain, and the underwriters of its 2020 IPO were slapped with a securities class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Rosen Law Firm, contends that Miniso touted its franchise model in its IPO prospectus but that company executives and affiliates secretly owned and operated hundreds of stores. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05815, Ashraf v. Miniso Group Holding Limited et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 17, 2022, 12:01 PM