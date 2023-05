New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a complaint Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully terminated based on allegations that he failed to perform his job duties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04331, Ashmeade v. Amazon.com et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 25, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Keith Ashmeade

defendants

Amazon.com

Audrey Atwell

Dan Willard-Concepcion

Janet Simonelli

Joe McLaughlin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination