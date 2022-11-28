Who Got The Work

Christine Bestor Townsend of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Compass Group, a large UK food services company, and Morrison Management Specialists Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed Oct. 13 in Illinois Northern District Court by Malkinson & Halpern on behalf of Kelli Ashley, pursues sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, is 1:22-cv-05606, Ashley v. Morrison Management Specialists, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 28, 2022, 4:12 AM